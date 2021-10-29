Perfect treats to buy for Halloween this weekend thanks to Bettys of Harrogate and a Great British Bake Off star

Great British Bake Off star Helena Garcia swoops in on Bettys Halloween window in Harrogate. (Picture by Simon Dewhurst)

The famous Harrogate tearooms and ship was delighted to find a real-life witch peeking in the windows this week or, rather Helena Garcia suitably dressed up as one!

Helena, a contestant on Great British Bake Off in 2019 who then flew up the bestsellers charts in 2020 with her book The Wicked Baker, swooped by the Harrogate Café Tea Rooms to admire their spooky Halloween window display - as well as topping up on some tasty ghoulish treats.

In keeping with the theme, Helena brought a copy of her brand new book The Witch-Crafting Handbook.

Published by Hardie Grant Books books, The Witch-Crafting Handbook features handy tips for more than 70 fun projects for stylish 'witches' to make at home, from remedies for your apothecary using foraged ingredients, fashion accessories for your witch's wardrobe; enchanting homewares and decorations, devilishly delicious recipes and tipsy tonics.

Among Bettys' extensive range of terrifyingly tasty delights for Halloween and spooky nights include the following:

Halloween Chocolate Cake

Wicked Treats Halloween Gift Box

Milk Chocolate Spider Web

Lebkuchen Witch Biscuit

Milk Chocolate Frogs