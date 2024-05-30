Pateley Bridge holiday home owner praised in Sykes Holiday Cottages’ Sykes Stars programme after receiving glowing guest feedback
Mary Smith, the owner of Mosscarr Barn, has been named as a winner in Sykes Holiday Cottages’ Sykes Stars programme after receiving glowing guest feedback.
Mary, also a full-time accountant, has been renting the four-bedroom barn conversion on her family’s farm to holidaymakers since December 2022 and has seen success ever since.
The property boasts far-reaching countryside views and an interior that blends exposed beams with contemporary touches.
A favourite among families, Mosscarr Barn has been commended for its attention to detail and the finishing touches, as well as its location with lots of villages including Glasshouses and Wilsill nearby.
The Sykes Stars programme aims to recognise holiday homeowners from across the UK who have achieved perfect feedback scores from guests consistently in the last year.
Mary was one of just 32 holiday let owners to be awarded a Sykes Star after going above and beyond to provide an exceptional service to their guests.
She said: “My top tip for those thinking of going into holiday letting is to put your heart into each and every aspect and make a home you would love to stay in yourself.
“This is what I’ve done with Mosscarr Barn and it has certainly paid off.
“It’s so rewarding to see guests love the property and Pateley Bridge as much as I do, and I’m thrilled to have received an award in recognition of my efforts.”
James Shaw, managing director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “We love to showcase the incredible mix of holiday lets available in the UK and those that feature on our Sykes Stars are some of the very best.
“We know just how committed owners like Mary are to providing fantastic breaks for their guests and it’s great to be able to recognise this.
“Some of the properties have even received four ‘Perfect 10’ certificates, one each quarter, making them our ‘Super Stars’.
“Our winners make an invaluable contribution to the UK holiday let market and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for them in the future, especially as North Yorkshire continues to be a thriving staycation hotspot.”
