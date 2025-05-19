Partou shortlisted for Reputation Performance Award

Leading childcare provider Partou has been named as a finalist for the prestigious Reputation Performance Award which recognises organisations that consistently demonstrate a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

Reputation is an online reputation management platform which helps businesses manage and improve their online reputation.

This award is based on a Reputation Score which reflects a business's ability to collect, understand and apply customer feedback.

Performance is assessed by analysing an assortment of online metrics including reviews, social media engagement, surveys, reach and visibility.

Partou, which operates five settings in Harrogate, is one of the UK’s largest day nursery providers and part of the leading childcare group in the Netherlands.

Chris Conchie, Partou Commercial Director, said:

“Since the start of our relationship with Reputation, we’ve made significant improvements in the volume of reviews and the positive sentiments shared by families, which has resulted in a fantastic overall Reputation score.

“Our nursery teams, as well as the wider teams at Partou are focussed on the importance of our reputation, which has led to an increase in the amount of feedback we receive from families, and also provided further insights into key topics and trends, allowing us to implement changes.

“We're delighted that 66% of our settings have a score over 800 and some of these are considered 'Best in Class.' These are tremendous achievements. Being shortlisted for this award is an added bonus.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said:

“Everyone at Partou is committed to excellence and doing the right thing for the children and the families in our care.

“Effectively managing and responding to family feedback is therefore incredibly important.

“What families think about us really matters and the fact we've got data and insight that shows we're making gains in this area is really rewarding.

“I congratulate colleagues across the organisation for achieving the positive recognition that being a finalist for the Reputation Performance Award brings.”