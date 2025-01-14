Owners of popular independent Knaresborough Italian restaurant ‘heartbroken’ to announce closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular independent Italian restaurant in Knaresborough has announced that it has closed its doors after nearly seven years.

Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria, located on Castle Courtyard and home of 'The Best Calzone in Yorkshire', has decided to close following a tough couple of years for the business.

Co-owner Vivien Kovacs says that she is ‘heartbroken’.

In a statement on social media, it says: "With heavy heart and with reason out of our control, we announce the closing of Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria.

"This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and we are so sad to say goodbye after nearly seven years.

"Despite our best efforts and lots of financial investments, we have failed to overcome the challenges caused by the expenses of running a restaurant nowadays.

"We would like to thank our staff, past and present, for being such an integral part of our business and for helping us to provide so many wonderful experiences to our countless guests over the years.

"Restaurant work is not easy – it takes commitment, thick skin, and a really good sense of humor.

"There are no words that clearly express the love we feel for our staff that worked so hard to keep the vision alive.

"It is so rare to find such a committed, hardworking, talented, and friendly staff anywhere – we became a family.

"Of course, we give a huge thanks to everyone who has dined with us, whether you've been dining with us for years or just now found us.

"We are grateful for your continued support and loyalty – you are the direct reason for our success.”

The restaurant has seen a huge amount of support since the announcement.

In a post on Facebook, Steven said: “It’s truly heartbreaking to hear about the closure.

"Your passion, hard work, and dedication were evident in every dish served and every warm welcome offered.

"You’ve created not just a place to dine, but a space where the community gathered, shared stories, and made lasting memories.

“Thank you for all the love and effort you poured into making Two Brothers a special part of so many lives.”

Kelly added: “You were so amazing during lockdown feeding the volunteers in the vaccination clinic every day.

"Your generosity and community spirit will never be forgotten.”

Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria officially closed it’s doors on Sunday (January 12) but The Two Brothers Takeaway, located on Chain Lane, will remain open.