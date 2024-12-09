Owners of popular independent Harrogate town centre bar ‘devastated’ to announce closure

A popular family-run bar in Harrogate town centre has announced that it will be closing its doors for good on Christmas Eve.

The Disappearing Chin, located on Beulah Street in Harrogate, has decided to close following a tough couple of years for the business.

The small and welcoming independent bar, run by husband and wife team, Jack and Hannah, serves an array of selected ales, wines, cocktails and food in a friendly and cosy atmosphere.

In a statement on social media, it says: “It’s time to say goodbye.

"We’re absolutely gutted to be saying this but we will be closing for a final time on Christmas Eve.

"We have adored opening and running the chin, and most of the last six years have been incredible, but with many challenges thrown our way we’ve decided not to carry on.

"It’s a very tough environment out there for many small businesses and we have decided to close our doors so we can focus on our new family.

"We want to thank you all for your unwavering support over the years, we love our chin community and we will be truly heartbroken to say goodbye.”

The bar has seen a huge amount of support since the announcement.

In a post on Facebook, Simon said: “Really sad to hear this.

"Thanks for being kind and welcoming – good luck for your future."

Cathie added: “I’m truly so sorry to read this guys, we will be sure to visit again before you close.

"It is indeed a tough industry and time to be a small independent business.

"Wishing you and your family all the very best of Yorkshire for the future.

"Thank you for breathing life into Beulah Street.”