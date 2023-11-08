Owners of popular Harrogate tea room announces ‘with heavy hearts’ sudden closure due to rise in costs
The popular family-run tea room has closed with immediate effect due to increased costs including rent, energy and food costs.
Owners Carrie and Tony Wilkinson announced ‘with heavy hearts’ the closure via social media on Monday (October 30).
The independent boutique tea room offered a vast range of teas and coffees, home-made and freshly-baked scones, cakes and savoury dishes, all made in the tea rooms with Carrie’s own recipes.
In a post on social media, they said: “It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the closure of The Harrogate Tea Rooms with immediate effect.
"We are as sad and shocked as some of you will be.
"Our tenancy with the new landlord was up for renewal, but with increased rent, energy and food costs, lower than ever footfall, our out of the way location and possibly the ever increasing amount of new coffee shops near us, it has forced our decision to unfortunately not be able to move forward.
"We would like to thank all of our loyal followers, supporters and sharers for being there over the 13 years we have been here.
"A lot of you were more than just our customers - the tea room was like our second home and we welcomed you in as friends.”
Carrie and Tony have said that they will continue to make their delicious scones for delivery and will keep their Facebook page open for recipes, baking tips, advice and ideas.