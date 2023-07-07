Owner of much-loved Harrogate restaurant celebrating 25 years says he owes it all to customers' incredible loyality

Sasso’s chef-owner Stefano Lancellotti says he has been inspired to overcome a quarter century of change and challenge since launching the much-loved Italian restaurant on Princes Square in 1998 by Harrogate’s incredible support for independents.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have had the support of the fantastic Harrogate community which has given us the ability to continue the business all these years later,” said Stefano.

"Harrogate has had an invasion of national chains over the years which have made the restaurant market very competitive.

"But, despite everything, the people of Harrogate have always supported independent restaurants like us which makes my work always worth and inspiring.”

A labour of love, Stefano and original co-owner Sara, faced a tough start to their dream of offering authentic Emilia Romagna dishes from Stefano’s home town of Bologna in northern Italy.

Before Sasso’s doors could even be opened for the first time, substantial alterations had to be made building including installing a pale pink terraccotta tiled floor in the basement where most of its 100 covers are located in the restaurant’s myriad eating areas, alcoves and rooms.

"The first four years were so tough,” said Stefano.

"We didn’t have a holiday for two years.

"People who own independents are prepared to put the work in, though.”

Soon, Sasso was winning awards, including featuring in The Good Food Guide where it has been rated as one of the best Italian restaurants in the whole UK.

Such was its success, it soon opened as sister cafe, Marconi.

The secret of 25 years – apart from the authentic nature of its menu – is fuelled by its ability to attract a new clientele again and again.

"We seem to attract a new generation of customers who add to our wonderful historic clientele,” said Stefano.

"I am so grateful to all the people who have always given us support and the newbies who turn up every week."