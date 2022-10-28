'Overwhelming' response to dog-friendly cafe with most spooktacular Halloween display in Harrogate

The Dogs Bakery & Cafe has done such an incredible job in celebrating Halloween some have hailed it the best in Harrogate.

A small family-run business by - and for - people who have a love for pet pooches and 100% natural ingredients, The Dogs Bakery & Cafe has done such an incredible job in celebrating Halloween some have hailed it the best in Harrogate.

"We have received an overwhelming amount complements from customers and the general public walking past who have said what an amazing display it is," said Emma Ashurst.

"But it wouldn’t have been possible without the talents of Louise Skinner, an artist from Harrogate."

The Dogs Bakery & Cafe in Harrogate is offering the public the chance to win a Halloween Doggie Bandana in the Howloween Pooch competition, as worn by this cute pet.

First opened in May of this year on Regent Parade next to Circa Vintage Boutique shop off Skipton Road, the family owners had previously enjoyed great success with their Dogs in 2021 delivering delicious and nutritious homemade treats for all dogs to enjoy.

The decision to diversify into a cafe meant adding treats for humans, too, in the form of coffee, cakes and pastries.

Emma said: “The company was inspired by our own. We believed that our dogs deserved their own delicious doggy delights, so we decided to start making our own homemade treats for them.”

Their current brilliant window display isn't the only way in which The Dogs Bakery & Cafe is celebrating Halloween.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Sunday, October 30, from 10am to 4pm will see the cafe open for its Best dressed Howloween Pooch competition.

The public are invited to dress their pet dog for Halloween and come along to be in with a chance of winning a Haunted Hound Box and a Halloween Doggie Bandana.

Photos of the Howloween dogs will be posted on the cafe's social media.

In addition, the cafe has created a range of Halloween-themed treats to buy, including Goolish Halloween Cupcakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma said The Dogs Bakery & Cafe was now working towards its Christmas Window display which, she hopes, will be just as amazing.