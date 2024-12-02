Outdoor adventure firm triumphs at Family Business Awards event

How Stean Gorge was named the winner of the Leisure and Tourism – Attractions category in the Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards, a recognition of the firm's dedication, excellence, and contribution to the region.

Having been shortlisted earlier this year, the announcement marked a proud moment for the team.

The awards ceremony took centre stage at The Royal Armouries in Leeds, celebrating the remarkable achievements of family-owned businesses across the region.

Organised by The Family Business Community, the event brought together an audience of over 300, including entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and experts, to honour the innovation, resilience, and success of Yorkshire and Humberside's finest family businesses.

How Stean Gorge director Tony Liddy said: “Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. We are thrilled to be recognised among such an inspiring group of family businesses.”

The evening was hosted by renowned food writer and broadcaster Nigel Barden, alongside event co-founders Dave Clarkson and Sue Howorth, who expressed their pride in the event's success: “We always aim to create an unforgettable experience, and hosting the awards in Leeds this year added something truly special.

"The incredible turnout of family businesses and their supporters was a testament to the strength of the community. We’re so grateful to everyone who joined us to celebrate the achievements of these truly fantastic businesses. It was truly a night to remember!”

For the full list of winners and more information about the 2024 Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards, visit: Yorkshire And Humberside Family Business Awards - The Family Business Community Yorkshire & Humberside Awards.