'Our staff deserve the best' says Harrogate firm named in the Sunday Times' Best Places to Work list
Jo Fox, Group Sales and Marketing Director at CLOUD NINE, said: “Our annual Summer Party is an opportunity for us to celebrate the amazing year we have had.
"From making the Sunday Times Best Places to Work list to the amazing new products we have launched to market.
“We are thrilled to have made the list, it is our people and culture who make us who we are, they are the key driving force behind our success.
“We have an exceptional team who deserve a great place to work.
"This is why we wanted to go all out and invest in the summer party in terms of production, atmosphere and good vibes as the team deserves nothing less.”
The hair brand secured its place in the ‘medium’ category for companies which employ between 75 and 199 people.
It is one of only 200 companies in the UK to be recognised alongside the likes of PizzaExpress, Fat Face, David Lloyd Leisure, Octopus Energy and EasyJet Holidays.
Rounding off a successful year, the brand hosted a CLOUD NINE carnival at a picturesque venue in Harrogate where 80 guests could enjoy champagne and canapés before getting stuck into the carnival-themed fun fair activities.
The event welcomed CLOUD NINE staff, agency partners and social media influencers such as Kelly Medina, Charlie Williams and Katylee Bailey to celebrate a successful year for the brand.
The evening festivities consisted of drinks, a live band, DJ and a fish and chip vendor as attendees danced into the night on the venue's grounds.
The firm, based at Hornbeam Park, recently appointed Danny Emmett as its first external CEO – as founding brothers, Martin and Gavin Rae, take on new roles as Non-Executive Chairman and Non-Executive Director, respectively.
The move comes as the company eyes further growth, with a strategy that will see it almost double in size by 2027, expanding into new territories.