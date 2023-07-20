'Oscar' win for Harrogate pioneer of green tech whose innovative firm secured £3 million funding to change the world

Mike Woodhall, CEO of Chameleon Technology, said he was proud that his firm had been recognised for being a “real innovator in the smart energy space” for its its consumer brand ivie.

The independent Harrogate company had been entrusted with more than £3 million of innovation funding from the government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) towards an integrated home energy management ecosystem, supporting the Smart Meter rollout.

Launched just a year ago, close to 50,000 households have now downloaded the ivie app and are successfully using it to monitor their home energy habits, lower energy bills and cut their carbon emissions.

Green tech entrepreneur Mike Woodhall, the award-winning CEO of Harrogate-based Chameleon Technology. (Picture Chameleon Technology)

Mr Woodhall said: “I’m delighted to have been nominated and won this award but what it truly reflects is the drive and commitment of the team of people at Chameleon Technology.

“Everything Chameleon, and by extension the ivie brand, does is to make managing energy simpler, smarter and more personal for as many people as possible.

"Accurate, real-time energy data is crucial for achieving this.

"With live data, people can make smart energy-saving decisions on the spot that bring genuine change to how they use energy.”

Mr Woodhall picked up the award after being nominated at the Enterprise Awards 2023 in the Green Tech Entrepreneur category.

The annual Enterprise Awards, organised by ScaleUp Group in association with The Worshipful Company of Information Technologists, celebrate the best of the UK’s technology entrepreneurial talent.

But the co-founder of the ground breaking Harrogate company said more still needed to be done in the UK on climate change.

“I’m proud to say that Chameleon Technology is a real innovator in the smart energy space and a key supporter of Net Zero and low carbon technology projects,” said Mr Woodhall.

"It’s imperative that consumers are fully engaged with the transition towards carbon neutrality.

"But more must be done to get the UK on track to achieve the Government’s environmental targets.