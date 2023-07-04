Organisers pledge groundbreaking new beer festival in Harrogate will return in 2024 after hundreds flock to event

As many as 700 people attended the first-ever Suds With Buds Invitational Beer Festival presented by Rooster’s at their own brewery as part of the family-run independent business’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

As well as creating a vast array of pop-up beer points amid the giant, shining brewkit, tap room and upstairs sample room at Rooster’s base at Hornbeam Park, the selection of more than 100 different beers had a truly national and international flavour – literally.

The event last Saturday, which also served up street food and a live music stage in Rooster’s brewery’s beer garden, was such a success, owners the Fozard family say the high-quality festival will return in 2024.

Cheers! Tom Fozard, Commercial Director of Rooster’s Brewing Co and Oliver Fozard Head Brewer at Suds With Buds Beer Festival. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Rooster’s Head Brewer Oliver Fozard said: “The event was a huge success and we’ve had nothing but positive feedback from attendees and brewers.

"With the amount of planning that went into Suds with Buds, it was nice to see everyone having a good time and enjoying themselves across the whole site.

"We’re already looking forward to building upon it, next year."

Owned and run locally by the Fozard family since 2011, Rooster’s began as a labour of love in 1993 when its far-sighted founding brewer Sean Franklin pioneered a new style of beer using new world hops he imported from the USA.

The first-ever Suds With Buds Invitational Beer Festival was presented by Rooster’s inside their own brewery in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

In 2020 The company moved from a corrugated metal building on the outskirts of Knaresborough to a £850,000 state-of-the-art brewery and taproom at Hornbeam Park.

Saturday’s festival saw many brewers making long journeys in person to Harrogate from as far afield as LA in California (Everywhere brewery), the Highlands in Scotland (Cromarty Brewing) and Finland (Brinkhall Cider).

Among the live music acts appearing were David Broad (Leed-based Americana), Ralph PelleMounter (who is supporting Bastille this summer) and Trainer Trouble (DJ Tony Safari playing funk, vintage soul, hip hop and more).

Tom Fozard, Commercial Director of Rooster’s Brewing Co, said: "We’re delighted that it all went off without a hitch and we’ll 100% be doing it again next year."

Smiles all round from members of Harrogate Hockey club enjoying Saturday's Suds With Buds Invitational Beer Festival presented by Rooster’s at their own brewery. (Picture Gerard Binks)