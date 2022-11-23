Organisers pledge biggest-ever Knaresborough Christmas Market Weekend as countdown begins

Knaresborough Christmas Market in the Market Place, which takes place on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, will see nearly 60 gift stalls.

With just over a week until Knaresborough Christmas Market Weekend, organisers are ready to unleash a jam-packed programme of events and festivities set to lift the spirits of the town and the local businesses and charities which benefit from it.

"The 2022 market promises to be even bigger than before,” said Hazel Haas, chair of Knaresborough Christmas Market Committee.

"There has been a high demand from traders, with stalls selling out way ahead of time and showcases all the wonderful independent shops the town has.”

"People are still pleased to see the return of large scale events in the town after a difficult 18 months.”

In total, the Christmas Market in the Market Place, which takes place on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, will see nearly 60 gift stalls, as well as brass bands, carol singers and seasonal entertainers.

Rigorous planning will see a park and ride established for those arriving by car but there is a warning, too, over the risks of Covid.

Working alongside North Yorkshire County Council, Harrogate Borough Council and the local authority Safety Advisory Group, everything is being done to ensure the market is as safe as possible.

But Knaresborough Christmas Market Committee, made up of volunteers from Knaresborough Chamber of Trade, Knaresborough Lions and Knaresborough Rotary Club, is requesting the public play its part in keeping Covid levels down in the town by staying at home if feeling unwell.

In a sign of how much Knaresborough has embraced the idea, the market is only one part of the weekend which will end with a spectacular fireworks display.

Also planned are a Resurrected Bites Artisan Market, the Christmas Tree Festival at St John's Church and Christmas at Mother Shipton's.

Committee member Charlotte Gale said: “We have a fantastic range of independent shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants in our cobbled streets.