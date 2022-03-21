Organisers of the Harrogate Christmas Market have announced it will no longer organise any future events

As a result of Covid-19, they have been unable to arrange the Christmas Market for the past two years and The Harrogate Christmas Market team leaders have now decided not to organise any future markets.

Brian and Beryl Dunsby, Organisers of Harrogate Christmas Market Ltd, said: "We thank all our super local volunteers, voluntary organisations, local contractors and traders for all their support over the years.

"Our Christmas Markets have attracted over 80,000 visitors per year and supported the local economy by £2.7m per year.

Brian Dunsby, Organiser of Harrogate Christmas Market Ltd, has announced that the Christmas Market on Montpellier Hill is ending

"In 2019 it attracted a total of 187 coaches from around the country and nearly 200 local traders selling local produce or products.

"Harrogate Christmas Market Ltd has provided financial support to a total of 14 local charities and good causes amounting to over £90,000 for the past five years.