Organisers of Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards call for nominations as deadline looms

The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards, now in its 18th year, aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community and the deadline for entries will close on April 14

With the success of the 2022 event, which saw over 365 people attend, this year is set to be even bigger and better than before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards are open to businesses in every sector trading anywhere within the circulation areas of our series of newspapers.

Organisers of the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards are calling for entries as the deadline looms

This area covers the whole of the Harrogate District which includes Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Ripon, Masham, Nidderdale and the Washburn Valley – as well as Wetherby and Tadcaster, plus the villages around those two towns (Boston Spa, Thorp Arch, Aberford, Bardsey, Thorner, Scarcroft, Barwick-in-Elmet, Sherburn-in-Elmet, right down to South Milford).

Businesses shortlisted for an award will be invited to a glitzy black tie awards ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on May 25, hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Audience for the Harrogate Advertiser Matt Reeder said: "To be recognised by the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards has always been regarded as a badge of honour for our region's businesses.

"There are so many fantastic business people in our district, going to great lengths each and every single day, and we believe this event is the perfect way in which to celebrate their vast achievements.

"Enter the awards today and join us in highlighting the very excellence that makes our business sector in Harrogate so special."

The awards up for grabs at this years Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business of the Year

- Technology and Digital Award

- Rural Business of the Year

- Diversity and Inclusion Award (NEW)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Sustainability Award

- Tourism Award

- Employee Health and Wellbeing Programme (NEW)

- Best Independent Business

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Best SME Company

- Large Business of the Year

- Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

- Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Business in the Community