Opticians celebrates 30 years of service with £500K transformation

The team at Specsavers Harrogate proudly celebrate three decades of dedicated service and care to the community this year.

Since Doug and Dame Mary Perkins, co-founders of Specsavers, opened the store in February 1992, the team have been making a significant difference in the lives of the people of Harrogate—from making life-saving decisions by recognising and urgently referring customers for further medical checks, to providing people with affordable care and a space where they feel comfortable discussing any vision issues.

Stand-out customer service has always been the foundation of the store's success. Over the past 30 years, Specsavers Harrogate has built a dedicated team that customers can trust and rely on for excellent care—with many members serving for over a decade.

To keep pace with growing demand, the store has recently undergone a £500,000 rebrand. This investment has transformed the store with revamped test rooms, state-of-the-art frame displays and more space to accommodate customers.

These improvements have given the store a more modern feel and reflect the standard of care customers can expect from the team.

Beyond providing exceptional eye care, the team at Specsavers Harrogate has always been deeply committed to investing in the local community. They continue to support local initiatives, including Henshaws and Vision Support—and most recently they provided Saltergate School with hi-vis vests to ensure pupils stayed safe during winter.

Caroline Sullivan, store director at Specsavers Harrogate, says: 'It's an incredible achievement to celebrate 30 years of service to our wonderful community.

'It truly reflects the team's commitment to the community they love. Over the past three decades, we've built lasting relationships with our customers, and we couldn't have done it without the passion of our fantastic team.

'As we look to the future, we are excited to continue to grow and deliver the highest level of care that our customers have come to expect. We remain committed to strengthening our role as a key pillar in our community by continuing to work with local organisations at the heart of Harrogate.'

For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services, including OCT scans available at Specsavers Harrogate, head to the website or call on: 01423 564 515.