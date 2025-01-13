Opticians and audiologists earns sustainability certification

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists has achieved a prestigious sustainability certification after successfully offsetting its carbon emissions across its audiology services at seven of its practices throughout Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Bayfields was awarded the certification for its optical offering, and now it has extended its sustainability efforts to include its audiology products and services.

Practices in locations including York, Harrogate and Headingley have earned the Carbon Neutral Audiology certification by calculating its carbon footprint - including emissions from client travel to and from the practice - and offsetting these emissions through Net Zero Eyecare. This gives clients added peace of mind that when they purchase a product or book an assessment with Bayfields, their carbon footprint is effectively offset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Net Zero Eyecare purchases carbon credits on the practice's behalf from the Gold Standard marketplace, supporting carefully selected projects worldwide. These projects balance out emissions and contribute to global sustainability initiatives, such as reforestation, renewable energy generation, and clean water access.

Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists

Bayfields also runs a recycling scheme where clients can drop off old hearing aids into practice. They are then collected and donated to Chichester Lions Club who send them to be reused in eye and ear clinics across countries such as Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Ghana and Nigeria.

The Yorkshire-based practices are six of 35 Bayfields locations across the UK to achieve this sustainability certification, as the business works toward its ambitious goal of becoming fully carbon-neutral by 2026.

Megan Harper, Sustainability Manager at Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists, said:“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. It’s not just a corporate initiative — it’s a genuine commitment to making a positive impact on the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By getting our practices to Net Zero Carbon Status and achieving Carbon Neutrality across our audiology and eyewear services, by the end of 2024 across the business, we will have successfully removed 15,483.83 tonnes of Co2 from the atmosphere, which is equivalent to taking approximately 3,366 cars off the road for a year.

“We encourage anyone who wants to check their eye or ear health—or recycle old glasses and hearing aids—to visit us and learn more about what we offer.”

Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists provides expert sight and hearing care services across the UK. To find your nearest practice, visit the website.