One of Yorkshire’s leading estate agents joins Lister Haigh

The long-established North Yorkshire rural property consultancy, Lister Haigh has appointed highly experienced property professional, Nick Talbot to head up its residential property offering across North Yorkshire and into the North East of England.

Nick said: “I have been involved in the Yorkshire property market all my working life and I know the local market inside and out. Having also been a partner and director with two major national country house agents for the last 26 years in Yorkshire, this has provided me with an unrivalled knowledge and experience of the market across the region and I’m looking forward to the move to Lister Haigh.”

Harrogate native Nick has over 35 years of experience selling high end homes, rural estates and land across the region.

Dacre, Son & Hartley recently acquired Lister Haigh. Nick commented: “With the backing of Dacre, Son & Hartley’s extensive regional and national reach, impressive digital and traditional marketing and a huge database of buyers, we’re in a strong position to provide a bespoke, professional and results-driven service. The fact Dacre, Son & Hartley and Lister Haigh have joined forces was a key factor in my decision to make this move as the new owners invest heavily in, and grow the Lister Haigh brand across the region.”

Nick Talbot joins Lister Haigh.

Patrick McCutcheon, Head of Residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley, commented: “Nick’s appointment is part of our wider re-energising of Lister Haigh and his arrival, along with a number of impressive new listings, gives us an immediate boost in market presence. Combined with Lister Haigh’s longstanding rural expertise, Nick significantly enhances our ability to serve both new and existing clients across the region and strengthens our presence in North Yorkshire and push into the North East of England.

“Together, we’re offering clients one of the most experienced residential and rural property teams in Yorkshire. Nick’s move to Lister Haigh reinforces the upward trajectory of the firm whose team of 10 is committed to delivering an exceptional, locally focused service.”

Nick added: “The residential property market in Yorkshire started 2025 on a positive note, though recent global events have caused a slight slowdown as some buyers have taken a cautious pause. However, with a potential interest rate cut on the horizon in May, confidence is expected to return, encouraging those on the sidelines to re-enter the market, making it a strong time to sell.

“Encouragingly, market activity remains healthy with a good level of interest and increased choice for buyers and even at the top end of the market, which has been slower moving, we have properties currently under offer ranging in price from just under £1 million to £3 million, demonstrating that transactions are progressing at this level.”

Dacre, Son & Hartley has a 200-year heritage and offers a comprehensive range of services from its 18 offices spanning residential sales and lettings, agricultural management, planning, and commercial investment advice. Founded in 1919, Lister Haigh has long been synonymous with Yorkshire’s rural property market.

Some properties that are new to the market with Lister Haigh include a six bedroom detached period farmhouse set in seven acres of land, including woodland, for £1.375m in Wycliffe; an immaculately presented Grade II listed five bedroom family home in Sicklinghall for £985,000; a £650,000 Grade II listed two bedroom townhouse that overlooks The Green in Thirsk that is ripe for renovation and a two bedroom Cottage in Kirby Overblow for £415,000.