Evelyn Partners, the leading wealth management and professional services group, said it was pleased to announce that it had acquired

Leathers LLP, a well-established firm of chartered accountants and tax specialists with offices in Newcastle and Harrogate.

Leathers was founded in 1990 by Michael Leather and is focused on advising high net worth individuals, families, business owners and corporates, with strong expertise in personal and business tax planning, succession planning, as well as property and business structuring.

Andrew Wilkes, Chief Professional Services Director of Evelyn Partners.

Its Harrogate office is located on Cheltenham Mount in Harrogate.

Andrew Wilkes, Chief Professional Services Director of Evelyn Partners, said: “We are delighted to have acquired Leathers LLP.

"Michael Leather has built a highly-respected firm with a great client base and one which is a very complementary fit with Evelyn Partners both in terms of expertise and culture.

"Strategically this acquisition will further develop our professional services presence in the North of England, supporting our ambition of being able to provide our range of professional services to private clients and businesses right across the UK.

"I look forward to welcoming Stuart Wright and Ryan Harrison to the partnership group where their expertise and experience will be a great asset to us in developing our professional services offering in the North of England.”

Michael Leather, Senior Partner and Founder of Leathers LLP, said: “Forward planning, client service and development of the team have been at the forefront of our success but in a changing environment, it is time for the business to gear up, extend the resources available to clients and to further develop the client service offering.

"Identifying the best way to do this has been challenging but Evelyn Partners’ clear commitment to developing the business and their range and depth of resource have been key to the decision.”