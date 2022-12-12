One of Harrogate’s oldest pubs reopens after refurbishment and says it's great to be back

The team at the refurbished Nelson Inn pub in Harrogate.

The new owners, Brunning and Price, say they are thrilled to have opened the doors on the Nelson Inn, which was built around 1776, after months of restoration.

With the pub being closed for a while now, they add that it’s been a joy to breath new life back into the historic premises on Skipton Road

The bar sits at the centre of the pub packed with local ales and wines and spirits.

There are large windows that look out over the local countryside, filling the pub with light and smaller, cosy areas with real fires to squirrel away in.

There’s a private dining room downstairs that comfortably seats 11 for small business meetings and family gatherings, perfect for the celebrations of this time of year and much to the delight of head chef Stuart a brand new kitchen that is creating modern British dishes that change with and reflect the seasons.

The menu is published to the website www.nelsoninn.co.uk each morning so customers can whet their appetite before they even arrive.

The new owners have described how things are going so far in their own words:

"Sam is at the helm after moving to the area from the Isle of Wight and is settling in beautifully.

‘’Everyone’s been so lovely, our locals in particular have been so welcoming and it’s been such a joy to have such fantastic neighbours.

"Our new customers seem to love the light and bright garden room with the idyllic views over the hills and farmland, likewise the bar area with our log burner and cosy chairs, the perfect spot for a pint or glass of wine by the fire in the cold winter months, so they have gone down well.

"The private dining room is proving incredibly popular with families wanting to get together, such a transformation from the old sweet shop it once was.

"We’re seeing some great get-togethers at the moment, one of the joys of opening at this time of year.

"Not too many work lunches just yet but we have had a few business lunches booking in for later on in December."On the food front, our starter of Braised Pig’s Cheek with caramelised creamed parsnip, roasted sprouts and plum porter sauce is proving to be a firm favourite, as is the Fish Pie with salmon, smoked haddock, cod and king prawns and the Game Suet Pudding with parsnip mash, so it seems to be the heartier dishes that are hitting the spot at this time of year,"On the bar, Timmy Taylor’s landlord is popular but we’ve also seen Harrogate Pilsner sell well as well as Northern Monk’s Eternal.

"We are really enjoying discovering and working with local brewers so lots more to try in the future and any recommendations are always welcome."We think simple things done well are often the best and we want to create a friendly atmosphere in attractive surroundings where locals, regulars and new customers can meet, eat, drink and relax.

