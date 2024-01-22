One of Harrogate’s most popular bars wins planning permission to get even bigger in town centre

One of Harrogate’s largest bars in the town centre is set to expand with a bigger bar and extra gaming.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boasting 2,400 sq. ft of space with a 300 sq. ft terrace, Mojo has proven popular since it opened on Parliament Street in 2018

Originally launched in Leeds in 1996 at the height of the Brit Pop era, the Yorkshire-based brand has built a UK-wide rock n roll reputation as a fun-loving music bar with outlets in Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as it priding itself on bringing the greatest guitar music of the past four decades with perfectly crafted cocktails and ice-cold beers, the Harrogate Mojo is well known for food, football and parties.

Popular bar to expand in Harrogate - Mojo is well known for serving up great music, perfectly crafted cocktails and ice-cold beers. (Picture contributed)

Open 5pm to 4am seven days a week and from noon at weekends, it has become a place to see the world after hours into the wee small hours of the morning with the perfect musical soundtrack.

Now the main bar in the three-storey building is set to to get event bigger.

North Yorkshire Council has granted planning permission for owners Voodoo Doll Ltd to to expand its first floor bar area by converting an office into additional seating and gaming space.