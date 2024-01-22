One of Harrogate’s most popular bars wins planning permission to get even bigger in town centre
Boasting 2,400 sq. ft of space with a 300 sq. ft terrace, Mojo has proven popular since it opened on Parliament Street in 2018
Originally launched in Leeds in 1996 at the height of the Brit Pop era, the Yorkshire-based brand has built a UK-wide rock n roll reputation as a fun-loving music bar with outlets in Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield.
As well as it priding itself on bringing the greatest guitar music of the past four decades with perfectly crafted cocktails and ice-cold beers, the Harrogate Mojo is well known for food, football and parties.
Open 5pm to 4am seven days a week and from noon at weekends, it has become a place to see the world after hours into the wee small hours of the morning with the perfect musical soundtrack.
Now the main bar in the three-storey building is set to to get event bigger.
North Yorkshire Council has granted planning permission for owners Voodoo Doll Ltd to to expand its first floor bar area by converting an office into additional seating and gaming space.
The work is expected to require only modest internal alterations and no changes to the exterior of the Mojo building will be involved.