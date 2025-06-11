"One meal, one conversation, one smile at a time": Harrogate charity launches new voucher scheme to help tackle loneliness

Resurrected Bites has launched a brand new voucher scheme for its community cafes to help tackle loneliness and isolation.

Resurrected Bites is a community organisation based in Harrogate and Knaresborough and they aim to reduce food waste and tackle food poverty across the district.

The aim of their new scheme is that the vouchers, which cost £10 each, will be bought by members of the public and gifted to family, friends and neighbours who might benefit from meeting new people.

They can also enjoy a three-course meal at any of Resurrected Bites’ community cafes in Harrogate, Killinghall or Knaresborough.

The cafes are open to everyone, not just those in food poverty or on a low income

They are for anyone who enjoys good company, good conversation and good food in a warm welcoming space where there is a real sense of community and friendship.

Michelle Hayes, founder and CEO of Resurrected Bites, set up the charity in 2018 after conducting an audit of perceived unmet needs in Harrogate.

The resulting report, Minding the Gaps, showed that loneliness and isolation were thought to be the primary concerns in the local community.

The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with its lockdowns, social distancing, and restrictions on travel and gatherings, made an existing problem even worse and resulted in increased levels of loneliness and poorer well-being.

According to the Campaign to End Loneliness, an initiative which is hosted by Sheffield Hallam University, in 2022, 49 per cent of adults (25.99 million people) in the UK reported experiencing feelings of loneliness, with 7.1 per cent (3.83 million) experiencing chronic, long-term loneliness.

Commenting on the launch of the new voucher scheme, Michelle said: "We know that loneliness can impact people of all ages, from all backgrounds for all sorts of different reasons, but we want to highlight that there’s lots of support available and no-one needs to feel alone.

“We want to spread the word that our cafes are safe, supportive places where there’s no judgement and everyone is respected, welcomed and valued.

"People sometimes assume they can’t use them because they’re not in food poverty, but that’s not the case.

"Everyone is welcome to eat in our cafes, which are about tackling food waste and building community – one meal, one conversation, one smile at a time.”

A customer who started going to the café in Harrogate following her husband’s death said: “I was really struggling and people kept suggesting I go to bereavement counselling, but I knew that wasn’t what I needed.

"All I really wanted was to sit and chat in an informal environment, without any pressure or expectation, to people who might understand how I was feeling.

"I found a group of welcoming people when I came in and I felt so much better by the time I left.

"And now I come each week to meet up with the people I have met through the community cafe.”

The vouchers can be purchased by visiting https://lovegiving.co.uk/resurrected-bites-CIC/resurrected-bites-cafe-voucher

All funds raised will go towards covering the running costs of Resurrected Bites’ community cafes and its community groceries in Harrogate and Knaresborough, which provide affordable, fresh food to people on a low income.

Resurrected Bites is also looking for people to run activities, such as a Bridge club, knitting group or book club.

Anyone who is interested should get in touch with Michelle Hayes by emailing [email protected]

For more information about Resurrected Bites, visit https://resurrectedbites.co.uk/