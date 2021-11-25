Old Deanery on track to reopen

Acquired by Rebecca Hill and Chris Layton last August, The Old Deanery Jacobean mansion opposite Ripon Cathedral was closed for a short period but will soon be reopening.

Discussing their plans for 2022, Rebecca Hill said: “Overall, we want The Old Deanery to be a jewel in Ripon’s crown and the place to celebrate important life events, such as birthdays, Christenings and weddings.

“Focusing on the latter, we are delighted to announce that we are now accepting wedding bookings from January 2022 onwards.

“Given that we are opening as a new venue, we currently have fantastic availability, too, which we are sure will be music to many people’s ears.

“We cannot wait to welcome couples and to show them the changes we have made to ensure their wedding will be a special, unique, and unforgettable day.”

Set within beautiful grounds, the venue features a romantic reception room, several public spaces and 10 charming bedrooms, which have been lovingly renovated since its purchase.

Formerly operating as an award-winning hotel and wedding venue, The Old Deanery was forced to close its doors earlier this year after months of lockdown.

Chris and Rebecca took over the property in the summer, initially hoping to bring the hotel back to its former glory before re-opening primarily as a wedding and events venue by Spring 2022.

Running ahead of schedule, the hoteliers, who also own Galtres Lodge and Forest restaurant in York, have announced they are now taking bookings from January 2022 onwards.

Whether wanting to exchange vows at Ripon Cathedral or hold a civil ceremony on-site, The Old Deanery hopes to help create the perfect day to tie the knot.

To make the day as stress-free as possible, the owners - alongside manager David Macdonald and renowned Yorkshire chef Stephanie Moon - have designed an exclusive wedding package that can be adapted.