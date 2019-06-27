Ogden adds sparkle to new festival venue

One of the region’s best-known family jewellers is celebrating its engagement with Harrogate International Festivals.

Ogden of Harrogate is putting its name to the inaugural Royal Hall Residency, which replaces the much-loved Spiegeltent venue.

Three evenings of entertainment will feature the Gypsy Queens, DJ Graeme Park, and The House of Burlesque, with a silent disco finale.

Director Robert Ogden said: “When the team at Harrogate International Festivals began engaging us in talks about becoming a premier partner, we looked long and hard at where our support could bring some extra sparkle.

“For us The Royal Hall Residency was the perfect fit – something we are very happy to have our name wedded to.”

Harrogate International Festivals’ chief executive, Sharon Canavar said: “Without support from the likes of Ogden, we just wouldn’t be able to bring the world-class artists, speakers, musicians and performers Harrogate International Festivals has become famed for.”