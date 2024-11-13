Northern offering discounted train tickets for shoppers heading to Christmas markets in Harrogate and Skipton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern is offering a special £2 set fare for shoppers heading to the Christmas markets in Harrogate and Skipton this festive season.

The train operator says the discounted ticket will be available on services to Harrogate from Burley Park, Headingley, Horsforth, Leeds and York.

The discounted tickets will also apply on trains to Skipton from Appleby, Armathwaite, Bradford Forster Square, Carlisle, Kirkby Stephen West, Langwathby, Lazonby and Leeds.

Tickets are £2 each way and must be booked at least three days in advance of travel on the Northern website or app.

The Harrogate Christmas Fayre runs from Friday 29 November till Sunday 15 December.

For more information, visit visitharrogate.co.uk/events/harrogate-christmas-fayre

The Skipton Christmas Market takes place on Sunday 1 and Sunday 8 December.

For more information, head to welcometoskipton.com/events/skipton-christmas-market

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We work closely with tourist boards, local visitor economy partnerships, councils and combined authorities throughout the year to support visitor economies across our network.

“Christmas is such an important time of the year for many businesses and we want to play our part in helping to encourage as many people as possible to get out and support great events like the Christmas Markets in Harrogate and Skipton.”