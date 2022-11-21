North Yorkshire's famous Black Sheep Brewery wins world's biggest beer awards

International awards for Black Sheep Brewery in North Yorkshire - Executive Director Jo Theakston, Head Brewer Dan Scott Paul, Chief Executive Charlene Lyons.

Based in Masham, Black Sheep Brewery is celebrating win one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

The standout beer was Black Sheep’s latest addition to their range, Cry Wolf, a punchy Black IPA which won a gold in the British Ale Category.

After the awards success, Black Sheep’s chief executive Charlene Lyons said: “ Since our founding in 1992, we have continued to take a stand against bland beer through innovating new, progressive and bold beers, so to be recognised across various categories for five different brands really is something special.

"It is testament to the hard-work and dedication of our brewing team here in Masham, who continue to innovate and create world class flavour combinations for beer lovers to enjoy for any occasion.”

The full list of Black Sheep winners includes:

Cry Wolf – Gold Award – Ale category

Black Sheep Ale – Silver Award – Ale category

Interrobang – Bronze Award – Ale category

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milk Stout –Bronze Award – Stout / Porter category

54 Lager – Bronze Award – Lager category

Black Sheep Brewery’s latest international triumph comes just weeks after it was awarded five medals, including one gold, at the highly-recognised World Beer Awards in September.

Founded in Masham in1992, Black Sheep has his year been marking its 30th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad