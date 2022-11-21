North Yorkshire's famous Black Sheep Brewery wins world's biggest beer awards
Five beers at a famous brewery in North Yorkshire have gained global recognition at the International Beer Challenge 2022.
Based in Masham, Black Sheep Brewery is celebrating win one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.
The standout beer was Black Sheep’s latest addition to their range, Cry Wolf, a punchy Black IPA which won a gold in the British Ale Category.
After the awards success, Black Sheep’s chief executive Charlene Lyons said: “ Since our founding in 1992, we have continued to take a stand against bland beer through innovating new, progressive and bold beers, so to be recognised across various categories for five different brands really is something special.
"It is testament to the hard-work and dedication of our brewing team here in Masham, who continue to innovate and create world class flavour combinations for beer lovers to enjoy for any occasion.”
The full list of Black Sheep winners includes:
Cry Wolf – Gold Award – Ale category
Black Sheep Ale – Silver Award – Ale category
Interrobang – Bronze Award – Ale category
Milk Stout –Bronze Award – Stout / Porter category
54 Lager – Bronze Award – Lager category
Black Sheep Brewery’s latest international triumph comes just weeks after it was awarded five medals, including one gold, at the highly-recognised World Beer Awards in September.
Founded in Masham in1992, Black Sheep has his year been marking its 30th anniversary.
In June it partnered with Harrogate TV comedy star Maisie Adam to challenge stereotypes about cask beer.