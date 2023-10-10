North Yorkshire fire service to start charging businesses in Harrogate and surrounding areas for false alarm calls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Between April 2021 and March 2022, the service attended 7,594 incidents across the county but nearly half of these turned out to be false alarms.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service pledged to tackle the problem in its Risk and Resource Model 2022-2025 as it said the incidents take crews away from potentially life threatening situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe, held an online public meeting around business fire safety and protection when the issue of false alarms came up.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service will start to charge businesses for sending fire engines out to false alarms

Pete Gregory, head of protection and risk at the service, said the charge might help to stop repeat offenders.

He said: “If it’s a consistent problem there is an option to charge and recoup costs of going out unnecessarily to some of these sites.

"We are aware of these problematic premises and it’s not necessarily last resort but it’s an option to use when the message is not getting through to individuals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner said the service is “still calculating exactly what the cost will be” but it hopes to publish the figure before the end of this month.

Other fire services that have set a charge include London Fire Brigade which charges £290 after ten false alarm call-outs.

In North Yorkshire, a charge might be made after a fourth call out within a 12-month period.

The spokesman added: “A charge will only be considered once engagement from our business fire safety teams with a premises, has not resulted in a reduction of incidents attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully, our engagement with premises has been highly successful, so as yet, the option to charge for repeated false alarm attendance has not yet been required.