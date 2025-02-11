North Yorkshire estate agent's new auction service appeals to property sellers

Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley, which has offices in Harrogate, Ripon, Wetherby, Knaresborough and Pateley Bridge, has partnered with the UK’s largest property auction service provider, iamsold, to launch an online auction service for buyers and sellers of homes and land throughout Dacres’ office network.

The company’s Modern Method of Auction offers all the advantages of a traditional auction with competitive bidding and pre-prepared legal packs, but online, via Dacre, Son & Hartley’s website, meaning bidders can browse properties and make offers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Every auction property being marketed by Dacre, Son & Hartley still benefits from all the firm’s marketing collateral meaning they enjoy exposure across the company’s 18 North and West Yorkshire offices, as well as being listed on the firm’s website and included in its targeted mailing distributions to active buyers and investors. Properties are also listed on all the UK’s main property portals including Rightmove, Zoopla, Primelocation and OnTheMarket.

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: “Our new auction service is a way to sell property quickly and securely, to financially committed buyers, which reduces the chance of a sale falling through. Plus, because interested parties see each other’s offers as they would in a traditional auction room, competitive bidding can help increase the final sales price.

“However, buyers can take their time and consider their bid, because there isn’t the same pressure that you get when you’re in a room that’s full of professional buyers and investors, as well as an auctioneer hurrying things along. Once the digital hammer falls though, buyers need to act fast to complete the purchase, which often appeals to those that already have the money in place.”

Dacre, Son & Hartley is already marketing several properties that will be sold by the Modern Method of Auction. These include a modern two bedroom detached bungalow on Orchard Grove in Menston with a starting bid of £280,000, and a stunning recently developed two bedroom apartment in the acclaimed Glasshouses Mill development in Nidderdale, with a starting bid of just £180,000. In addition, the company is also marketing a building plot, with planning permission for a pair of semi-detached cottages in the village of Thornton, which has a starting bid of only £55,000.

For more information about the Modern Method of Auction and the auction properties that Dacre, Son & Hartley is currently marketing, visit www.dacres.co.uk and click ‘online auctions’.

Dacre, Son & Hartley was founded more than 200 years ago and is Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent with 18 offices across North and West Yorkshire.