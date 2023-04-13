North Yorkshire company offers free bacon sandwich for everyone who completes 5k Bacon Dash

To mark the launch of its new bacon range into Tesco, HECK is holding a scenic 5km route at its headquarters – with bacon sandwiches to everyone who crosses the finishing line, made with their new bacon.

Starting and ending at HECK HQ on Lime Lane, Kirklington, the run is suitable for all ages and takes place on Saturday, April 22 at 9am.

As part of the Bacon Dash event, HECK’s popular pop-up shop will also be open until 1pm, offering great deals on sausages and burgers – ideal for stocking up ahead of celebration BBQs for King Charles III’s Coronation in May.

Bacon Dash - HECK is holding a scenic 5km race at its headquarters in North Yorkshire.

Known for their gluten-free and dairy-free sausages and burgers, the Unsmoked and Smoked British Back Bacon Rashers (210g/6 rashers/£3) build on the Bedale-based company’s ‘free-from’ credentials which have taken it from family start up in 2013 to one of the UK’s best-selling sausage brands.

HECK’s new rashers made without added nitrites have been keeping bacon lovers in butty, burger and full English heaven since going on sale on April 3 and are serving up another brilliant breakfast essential to sit alongside its tasty sausages and world-first Heck-chup that launched last year.

Their new smoked bacon is also made using a natural smoke flavour.

The HECK Bacon Dash is free for anybody to take part.

Participants will need to register in advance via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/heck-bacon-dash-tickets-596712070867