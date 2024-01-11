North Yorkshire brewery with humble origins wins £1 million investment to become 'centre for brewing excellence'

A famous North Yorkshire brewery is set to invest £1 million to become a “centre for brewing excellence” as its new owners push to secure a national customer base for its award-winning beers.

The cash injection is the latest in a series of positive steps for Black Sheep Brewery since private equity firm the Breal Group’s acquisition of the Masham-based brewery during a challenging 2023 in which the business went into administration with reported debts of £6 million.

Work has already begun to transform and expand the brewery’s production facilities, and the move underpins new owner the Breal Group’s commitment to the iconic brand, and its ambitious plans to drive it forward.

Mark Williams, CEO of the Breal Brewing Group, said: “We’re incredibly passionate about the brewing industry, which is going through some tough times.

New £1m investment to expand the North Yorkshire business - Black Sheep Brewery's CEO Charlene Lyons. (Picture contributed)

"However, quality and authenticity will always rise to the top, and that’s why we’re committed to investing in Black Sheep, which is bucking the trend, and has a bright future ahead of it."

The major investment will see the creation of an entirely new tank farm and state-of-the-art brewhouse at the Wellgarth site, and the complete transformation of capacity at its Fearby Road packaging facility.

Both locations are situated at the brewery’s ancestral home in the market town of Masham,

The investment will facilitate increased capacity via the expansion of its cold storage, bottling, kegging, and racking facilities.

The move will also support Black Sheep’s plans to continue expanding its customer base nationally, as well as developing exciting new products alongside its much-loved core range.

Currently, its much-loved Yorkshire beers are sold in retailers including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco and Asda.

Black Sheep's owners say the overall aim of the £1 million investment is to secure the brewery for years to come, generating new employment for existing and future generations.

CEO Mark Williams said: “It’s an exciting time for Black Sheep Brewer and we are very much looking forward to delivering our ambitious plans.

"Our continued investment will allow us to take this fantastic brand to new heights while ensuring our much-loved beers are available to all of the UK.”

Since Breal Group’s acquisition of Black Sheep last year, the brewery has taken many positive steps, including its first-ever brewing collaboration with Leeds-based Piglove Brew Co, the launch of its first craft ale, Side Quest, and the opportunity to work alongside and raise funds for rugby legend Rob Burrow MBE through the launch of Burrow’s Blonde – now the brewery’s fastest growing bottled beer.

Since being founded in 1992 by fifth generation brewer Paul Theakston after leaving T&R Theakstons, Black Sheep Brewery has grown from humble beginnings to become a multi-award-winning company, with its beers enjoyed around the world.

In 2022, its beers won one gold, one silvers and two bronze awards in the prestigious World Beer Awards.

The £5m deal with the Breal Group last year was part of a pre-packaged sale, a financial arrangement which can cause controversy as, while it allows a business to carry on trading and safeguards jobs, there can be an impact on creditors who are owed money.