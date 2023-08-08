North Yorkshire brewery gets visit from Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow as it launches beer in fundraising partnership

The launch event for Burrow’s Blonde saw Rob, along with family members, Leeds Rhinos stars, the Good Racing Co and Rob’s former racehorse ‘Burrow Seven’ head to the Black Sheep Brewery in Masham, near Ripon, where the beer was created.

Speaking after the event, Rob’s wife, Lindsey Burrow, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Black Sheep Brewery and launching Burrow’s Blonde.

"It’s a great opportunity for people to support Rob by simply buying a beer and enjoying a drink with loved ones.

The launch of Burrow’s Blonde at Black Sheep in North Yorkshire - From left, Phil Phil Hawthorne, founder of The Good Racing Co, Black Sheep senior brewer Alex Brandon-Davies, Rob Burrow MBE and Lindsey Burrow. (Picture Black Sheep Brewery)

“Being here with the whole family, Rob’s former Leeds Rhinos teammates, and the Good Racing Co team is really special.

"The whole family are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support.”

Since Rob Burrow announced in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, the former professional rugby league player who spent his entire professional career playing for Leeds Rhinos has become an inspiration to families up and down the country.

Despite the challenging situation, Rob has championed raising awareness of the disease through various charitable initiatives and supportive organisations, helping to raise millions for those suffering from MND here in the UK.

Burrow’s charity horse, Burrow Seven, helped raise nearly £180,000 for charity.

Phil Hawthorne, the brains behind The Good Racing Co, said: “What began as Rob’s charity horse, Burrow Seven, has transformed into the Rob Burrow Racing Club, something completely unique in the racing community.

"With The Good Racing Co, we aim to redefine racing as an all-inclusive sport that motivates and excites people, especially when racing for good causes.”

An 3.7% abv light and zesty session beer available in cask and 500ml bottle, Burrow’s Blonde is available on the brewery’s online shop and at pubs, rugby clubs and race venues across the UK.

Ten pence from every pint and bottle sold will go towards the Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Trust and the Rob Burrow Racing Club.