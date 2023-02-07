North Yorkshire brewers are confident this is one beer that's perfect for the Six Nations Championship

Available for a limited period, Black Sheep hopes Finisher will serve to encourage more people to visit their local pub and watch the action unfold live

At a steady 4%, the team at Black Sheep in Masham reckon the delicious pale ale is the perfect pint to sup while in the stands cheering on England or watching on TV in the pub.

Described as a” sessionable pint”, it’s brewed exclusively with English-grown Ernest hops.

Charlene Lyons, CEO at Black Sheep Brewery said they were delighted to be bringing back Finisher.

"Created by our incredible brewing team last year, Finisher proved so popular that we thought it was only right to bring the tasty pale ale back once more, perfect for sitting in the pub, watching the rugby unfold among friends.

“It’s a challenging time for businesses at the minute but, at Black Sheep Brewery, we’re hopeful for a busy 2023.

"And we hope the Six Nations will encourage more people to visit their local pub for a pint to watch all the action unfold”.

Part of the independent brewer’s new 2023 seasonal cask range, Finisher is available exclusively on cask.

Committed to supporting Yorkshire sport, Black Sheep continues to partner with rugby clubs Huddersfield RUFC and Otley RUFC, as well as football club Harrogate Town AFC.

