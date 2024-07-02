North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Full list of winners revealed
The North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards, organised by The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World, took place recently at Radisson York.
Jan Richardson-Wilde, from headline partner OAL and one of the awards judges, said it had been a fantastic evening.
“As an organisation founded in York, we were incredibly proud to support North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards for a second year running,” she said.
"As one of the nation's leading End-Point Assessment Organisations, we know firsthand the incredible commitment it takes to complete an apprenticeship.
"We consider it a real privilege to support the dedication shown by so many employers, training providers and most importantly of all, the apprentices across the Yorkshire and Humber region at an event such as this.”
The other judges were Jill Coyle, Co-Chair of the Yorkshire and Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network and Apprenticeship Manager for Nestlé UK and Adrian O’Neill, Skills Specialist for the region’s Growth Hub.
Judge Jill Coyle said: “Everyone was truly a worthy recipient of the accolade.
“It is always an inspiring experience to celebrate individual success with apprentices who have worked so hard and shown determination and commitment. They should all be so proud of their achievements.
“Alongside every successful apprentice there is a team of people supporting them to achieve, so it is also fantastic to celebrate the great work of employers and mentors too.
“Judges always say that judging gets tougher each year – but it really does. The standard of entry rises every time – so roll on 2025.”
Sponsors for the event were Occupational Awards Ltd, Made Smarter, Drax, Derwent Training, York North Moors National Park,Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, York College and charity partner Aphasia Support.
Full list of winners
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Abbie Newsam - York College
Highly Commended: Ellie Pilbrow
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Harrison Blackham - Houghtons of York
Highly Commended: Harrison Ward, James Wilding Joinery and Matthew Bowes of S & G M Clements
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Joint Winners: Rebecca Maxwell-Warrior of Labcorp and Oliver Bell of Nestle
Large Business Employer of the Year
ZIGUP
Highly Commended: North Yorkshire Council and Labcorp
Mentor of the Year
Susie Hoyland, York St John University
Highly Commended: Robert Ramsay, Gosling Kennedy
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Harrison Ward – James Wilding Joinery
Highly Commended: Lucy Austin of Heineken and David Connelly of Drax
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Winner: Paul Vitty, Anglo American
Highly Commended: Amy Robinson, York St John University
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Joint Winners: Jack Train of Labcorp and Sophie Shotton of Yorebridge House
Agricultural Apprentice of the Year
Tara Patchett of Askham Bryan College
Highly Commended: Will Edkins of Askham Bryan College
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
York College
Highly Commended: York St John University
SME Employer of the Year
Yorebridge House
Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year
Paul Vitty, Anglo American
Highly Commended: Harry King, Anglo American
Diversity & Inclusion Programme
Labcorp
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Alexa Harkins
