North Yorkshire’s most talented apprentices together with their trainers and employers have been celebrated at a special awards night.

The North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards, organised by The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World, took place recently at Radisson York.

Jan Richardson-Wilde, from headline partner OAL and one of the awards judges, said it had been a fantastic evening.

“As an organisation founded in York, we were incredibly proud to support North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards for a second year running,” she said.

All award winners on stage at the event earlier this month

"As one of the nation's leading End-Point Assessment Organisations, we know firsthand the incredible commitment it takes to complete an apprenticeship.

"We consider it a real privilege to support the dedication shown by so many employers, training providers and most importantly of all, the apprentices across the Yorkshire and Humber region at an event such as this.”

The other judges were Jill Coyle, Co-Chair of the Yorkshire and Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network and Apprenticeship Manager for Nestlé UK and Adrian O’Neill, Skills Specialist for the region’s Growth Hub.

​Judge Jill Coyle said: “Everyone was truly a worthy recipient of the accolade.

“It is always an inspiring experience to celebrate individual success with apprentices who have worked so hard and shown determination and commitment. They should all be so proud of their achievements.

“Alongside every successful apprentice there is a team of people supporting them to achieve, so it is also fantastic to celebrate the great work of employers and mentors too.

“Judges always say that judging gets tougher each year – but it really does. The standard of entry rises every time – so roll on 2025.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sponsors for the event were Occupational Awards Ltd, Made Smarter, Drax, Derwent Training, York North Moors National Park,Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, York College and charity partner Aphasia Support.

Full list of winners

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Abbie Newsam - York College

Highly Commended: Ellie Pilbrow

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Harrison Blackham - Houghtons of York

Highly Commended: Harrison Ward, James Wilding Joinery and Matthew Bowes of S & G M Clements

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Joint Winners: Rebecca Maxwell-Warrior of Labcorp and Oliver Bell of Nestle

Large Business Employer of the Year

ZIGUP

Highly Commended: North Yorkshire Council and Labcorp

Mentor of the Year

Susie Hoyland, York St John University

Highly Commended: Robert Ramsay, Gosling Kennedy

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Harrison Ward – James Wilding Joinery

Highly Commended: Lucy Austin of Heineken and David Connelly of Drax

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Paul Vitty, Anglo American

Highly Commended: Amy Robinson, York St John University

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Joint Winners: Jack Train of Labcorp and Sophie Shotton of Yorebridge House

Agricultural Apprentice of the Year

Tara Patchett of Askham Bryan College

Highly Commended: Will Edkins of Askham Bryan College

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

York College

Highly Commended: York St John University

SME Employer of the Year

Yorebridge House

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Paul Vitty, Anglo American

Highly Commended: Harry King, Anglo American

Diversity & Inclusion Programme

Labcorp

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year