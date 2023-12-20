The Old Coach House has been named ‘B&B of the Year’ at an event showcasing the region's hospitality industry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award-winning B&B, located in North Stainley near Ripon, were ‘absolutely thrilled’ to have won best B&B at the Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards, 2023.

Hosted at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, the glitzy black-tie awards dinner was hosted by Virgin Radio presenter, Rich Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event celebrated tourism and hospitality in ‘God's Own County ' and all that makes Yorkshire such an attractive destination for people from across the world.

Pictured: Neil Slade, and The Old Coach House team - Caitlin, Jasmine, Josie and owner - James Staveley.

From fine dining to doggie hospitality, sustainability to accessibility, the awards covered everything that the discerning traveller might look for.

The ceremony made it clear that Yorkshire has an abundance of quality establishments which offer both amazing service, and a passion for what makes the region so unique.

The judges said: “The Old Coach House has exceptional customer reviews demonstrating a consistent commitment to delivering outstanding service to its guests repeatedly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notably a challenging few years for tourism and hospitality, the event proved the industries resilience and enthusiasm had shone through, and took the opportunity to showcase what the regions hospitality businesses do best.

Pictured: Inside the luxury accommodation at The Old Coach House, North Stainley.

Neil Slade, manager at The Old Coach House B&B, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to accept the award.

“Winning against a backdrop of exceptionally good competition, we were awarded B&B of the Year.”

One of Yorkshire's best kept secrets, the Old Coach House is considered an ‘accommodation jewel’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The luxury venue overlooks a lake and provides modern comforts with a stylish ambience.

Mr Slade said the award was given: “In recognition of going above and beyond and providing our guests with a unique personal service, excellent local knowledge, attractive accommodation and a fabulous breakfast!”

Mr Slade said:“I would like to thank my terrific team, The Yorkshire Post, and all those guests who have stayed with us and taken the time to review their experience.

“It’s such a boost to us all, and the most welcome Christmas present!”