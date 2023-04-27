Nominations now open for first ever North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023

With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers.

The North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across the region.

Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, but it's also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support the apprentice.

The entries for the first ever North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 are now open

This year, they are proud to be supported by headline sponsor Occupational Awards Limited, who’s roots and head office are firmly established in York and are one of the country’s leading End-Point Assessment Organisations.

They said: “We felt it was part our of core responsibilities as well as an honour and privilege to be the headline sponsor of the first ever North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

"We have excellent relationships with a wide range of employers and provides in the region so are looking forward to seeing many of them and their apprentices at the awards.

"Hopefully we will see some finalists who have completed an End-Point Assessment with Occupational Awards Limited.”

The awards up for grabs at this years North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards include:

- SME Employer of the Year (0-249) (in association with Yorkshire & Humber Apprentice Ambassador network)

- Large Employer of the Year

- Diversity and Inclusion Programme (in association with Occupational Awards Limited)

- Mentor of the Year (in association with Bauer Media)

- Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

- Advanced Apprentice of the Year

- Higher Apprentice of the Year

- Degree Apprentice of the Year

- Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

- Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

- Construction Apprentice of the Year

- Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year (in association with Made Smarter)

- Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

- Training Provider of the Year (in association with Occupational Awards Limited)

The closing date for entries is Friday, May 12 and shortlisted individuals will be invited to celebrate at an awards dinner on June 29 at York Racecourse.