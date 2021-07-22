Nidderdale student uses lockdown to launch own eco swimwear business

So far Ms Malkin has launched three swinwear designs, but has more planned for subsequent seasons. (S)

Rebecca Malkin, 21, a Business and Enterprise Management student at Sheffield Hallam University, founded Inshore Designs during her industrial placement year, which she spent working from her parents’ home in Ramsgill.

“I had the idea for the business when I was 15, but it was only during my placement year that I put my foot on the gas. I thought I’d use the flexibility of working from home and try to actually benefit from the pandemic.”

So far, she has released three designs – two bikinis and a one-piece, all made in the UK from Econyl, which is spun from recovered nylon waste such as old carpets and fishing nets.

Sales are increasing steadily, boosted by a social media awareness campaign.

Ms Malkin now has her final year to complete and then has a graduate job lined up, but aims to keep her business going throughout.