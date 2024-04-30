Nidderdale and District Amateur Cricket League bowled over as Theakston’s Brewery continues sponsorship for 15th season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The league comprises of 56 clubs competing in eight divisions, with 93 teams playing in some of the most picturesque settings in Yorkshire.

Establishing its sponsorship over a decade ago, Theakston’s Brewery has shown continuous support for the league which enables both senior and junior talent to flourish in North Yorkshire, counting current and former Yorkshire and England players amongst the league’s alumni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England Test player Jonny Bairstow and Yorkshire players Ben Coad, Jonny Tattersall and Finlay Bean all started their junior cricket careers in the Nidderdale League and this year marks the 130th anniversary of the league’s founding, making it one of the oldest and largest village cricket leagues in the country.

Theakston’s Brewery will continue its sponsorship of the Nidderdale and District Amateur Cricket League for its 15th season

Simon Theakston, Chairman of Theakston’s Brewery, said: “We’re very proud to be entering our 15th season of supporting the Theakston Nidderdale Cricket League.

"The league, under the expert guidance of Sir Thomas, is the cornerstone of North Yorkshire community sporting activity and has been for very many years.

"Much like the local pub, the village cricket club holds a significant role as a place to feel welcome, to belong, meet friends and share experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Theakston beers on hand to toast their successes and commiserate any losses, we wish the teams taking part in this year’s league all the best for the season ahead.”

Sir Thomas Ingilby, Chairperson of Nidderdale Cricket League added: “Cricket and craft beers go hand in hand so this is a partnership made in heaven.

"Our village cricketers have been drinking Theakstons for 130 years and many attribute their finely-honed athleticisim to its restorative powers.

"For other players it’s a pre-requisite for dulling the aches and pains after a hard day in the field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about T&R Theakston, visit https://www.theakstons.co.uk