Nidderdale and District Amateur Cricket League bowled over as Theakston’s Brewery continues sponsorship for 15th season
The league comprises of 56 clubs competing in eight divisions, with 93 teams playing in some of the most picturesque settings in Yorkshire.
Establishing its sponsorship over a decade ago, Theakston’s Brewery has shown continuous support for the league which enables both senior and junior talent to flourish in North Yorkshire, counting current and former Yorkshire and England players amongst the league’s alumni.
England Test player Jonny Bairstow and Yorkshire players Ben Coad, Jonny Tattersall and Finlay Bean all started their junior cricket careers in the Nidderdale League and this year marks the 130th anniversary of the league’s founding, making it one of the oldest and largest village cricket leagues in the country.
Simon Theakston, Chairman of Theakston’s Brewery, said: “We’re very proud to be entering our 15th season of supporting the Theakston Nidderdale Cricket League.
"The league, under the expert guidance of Sir Thomas, is the cornerstone of North Yorkshire community sporting activity and has been for very many years.
"Much like the local pub, the village cricket club holds a significant role as a place to feel welcome, to belong, meet friends and share experiences.
“With Theakston beers on hand to toast their successes and commiserate any losses, we wish the teams taking part in this year’s league all the best for the season ahead.”
Sir Thomas Ingilby, Chairperson of Nidderdale Cricket League added: “Cricket and craft beers go hand in hand so this is a partnership made in heaven.
"Our village cricketers have been drinking Theakstons for 130 years and many attribute their finely-honed athleticisim to its restorative powers.
"For other players it’s a pre-requisite for dulling the aches and pains after a hard day in the field.”
