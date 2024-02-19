News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

New work begins at long-awaited major new Tesco superstore in Harrogate

Readers have reported that work has started on a major new Tesco superstore in Harrogate.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

What appears to be foundations are being laid at a 3,651 sq m site at New Park as work finally gets under way on a development which first won planning consent in 2012.

Located at the former gasworks site at New Park, it was previously reported that the supermarket giant had began work to cut down trees for a new roundabout for traffic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, it seems, progress is being made elsewhere at the Skipton Road plot.

Most Popular
What appears to be foundations are being laid at a 3,651 sq m site at New Park in Harrogate as work finally gets under way on a new Tesco superstore. (Picture contributed)What appears to be foundations are being laid at a 3,651 sq m site at New Park in Harrogate as work finally gets under way on a new Tesco superstore. (Picture contributed)
What appears to be foundations are being laid at a 3,651 sq m site at New Park in Harrogate as work finally gets under way on a new Tesco superstore. (Picture contributed)

Residents in the area have expressed fears over possible pollution at Oak Beck and the environmental impact of tree-felling at Tesco’s site to create a new roundabout.

But North Yorkshire Council's planning manager for the Harrogate area, Nick Turpin, said: “Tesco is removing the trees in line with planning permissions.

"There are no breaches of planning control to investigate."

Related topics:TescoHarrogateResidents