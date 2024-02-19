New work begins at long-awaited major new Tesco superstore in Harrogate
What appears to be foundations are being laid at a 3,651 sq m site at New Park as work finally gets under way on a development which first won planning consent in 2012.
Located at the former gasworks site at New Park, it was previously reported that the supermarket giant had began work to cut down trees for a new roundabout for traffic.
Now, it seems, progress is being made elsewhere at the Skipton Road plot.
Residents in the area have expressed fears over possible pollution at Oak Beck and the environmental impact of tree-felling at Tesco’s site to create a new roundabout.
But North Yorkshire Council's planning manager for the Harrogate area, Nick Turpin, said: “Tesco is removing the trees in line with planning permissions.
"There are no breaches of planning control to investigate."