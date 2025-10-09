New vending machine launched in Harrogate offering fresh farm milk and delicious milkshakes

A new vending machine in Harrogate is offering customers fresh farm milk and delicious milkshakes – all in eco-friendly and refillable bottles.

This exciting new collaboration with Milk from the Hills means customers can now purchase fresh cow’s milk and delicious flavoured milkshakes from a vending machine inside Fodder – Great Yorkshire Food Hall at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

As well as benefiting from fresh farm milk, customers can also purchase with sustainability in mind, using Milk from the Hills glass bottles which can be washed at home and refilled on return visits.

Four regular milkshake flavours are available – chocolate, strawberry, vanilla and banana – plus there are two weekly specials to choose from each week.

Vanessa Pitt, General Manager at Fodder, said: “Our link up with Milk from the Hills is a really exciting ‘first’ in the Harrogate area which adds a whole new dimension to a visit to Fodder.

"It also demonstrates just how passionate we are about showcasing innovative and forward-thinking Yorkshire suppliers.

"The milk and milkshakes are absolutely delicious, so fresh, and we know our customers will love them.”

The milk from the Milk from the Hills vending machine is gently pasteurised and non-homogenised.

It comes straight from the farm in Hoylandswaine, near Barnsley, where the Hill family has been farming for the past four generations.

Using time-honoured practices passed down through the years, they have created a farm with outstanding animal welfare, while using the latest advancements in agricultural technology.

While visiting the vending machine in Fodder, customers can watch a live ‘cow cam’ feed of the farm’s robotic Lely A4 milking parlour.

The collaboration comes after Milk from the Hills appeared at the Great Yorkshire Show, organised by Fodder’s owners, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, where they were a huge hit with show visitors.

James Hill, Managing Director of Milk from the Hills, which he launched in 2022 with his wife Alex alongside parents John and Val, is passionate about creating a self-sufficient farm and producing sustainable, low food mile high quality milk.

He said: “We were blown away by the reception we received at the Great Yorkshire Show, which was recognised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society who invited us to become part of their Food Hall.

"We are proud to be joining a team who champion and support local farmers.”

Fodder showcases some of the best regional products from farmers and food and drink producers, working closely with more than 400 Yorkshire suppliers.

All profits go back to the charity, Yorkshire Agricultural Society, to support farmers and champion the countryside.

The milk vending machine is the latest innovation to Fodder following its major refurbishment earlier in the year which has given the shop and Kitchen (café) a fresh, modern new look and means it now sells even more Yorkshire produce than ever before.

At the start of the year, Fodder had its biggest refurbishment since opening in 2009.

Its café is now known as the Kitchen and has a new menu with dishes using produce from the shop, as well as a smart new look with more seating than before.

Fodder has gone to receive notable recognition, winning Retail/Leisure Business of the Year at the Harrogate Business Awards last month and being named among the top 21 food halls in Britain, alongside Harrods in London, by national food trade magazine, Speciality Food.

To find out more about Milk from the Hills, visit https://milkfromthehills.co.uk/

For more information about Fodder - Great Yorkshire Food Hall, visit https://www.fodder.co.uk/