New therapy centre opens in Harrogate for businesses and individuals

Clinical director Marianne Downie, managing partners Gordon and Andrea Bethell, and operations director Samantha Craven are the senior team behind The Harlow, a new therapy and coaching practice launched in Harrogate.

Gordon Bethell, who is chairman of Leeds-based marketing agency CreativeRace, and his wife Andrea are behind the venture, which was driven by Mr Bethell’s own personal experiences.

Mr Bethell, who already had a passion for psychology gained from his marketing background, underwent emotional coaching, leading to personal psychotherapy and experience of CBT, EMDR, NLP, somatic therapy and transactional analysis

He said: “I’ve spoken to a lot of practitioners, many of whom work in private practice and are often home-based. A common theme of our conversations was that they could feel quite isolated. Whilst all qualified practitioners have constant supervision, we recognised there was an opportunity to create a team environment in a purpose-built facility where practitioners could form a community and share best practice.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is a direct correlation between the success of therapy and coaching and the rapport between the client and the practitioner. This is another reason why The Harlow has been created, so that clients can access the very best practitioners in a welcoming environment.”