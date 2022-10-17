New team at one of Harrogate’s most historic village pubs dating back to 17th century

The Bay Horse Inn at Goldsborough is delighted to welcome Marius Salaru and Eric Mucha as new manager and head chef.

Marius Salaru has come from a distinguished hospitality background, having been the Deputy General manager at Goldsborough Hall for three years.

Marius Salaru has come from a distinguished hospitality background, having been the Deputy General manager at Goldsborough Hall for three years.

Eric, originally from Krakow, has been a chef in the UK for more than ten years and has established a fantastic reputation, having cooked to a 3AA rosette level and previously running the kitchens at Goldsborough Hall.

The Bay Horse Inn lies at the heart of the village of Goldsborough two miles from Knaresborough, just off the A59 and has one of the loveliest and largest beer gardens in the county.

The Bay Horse Inn lies at the heart of the village of Goldsborough two miles from Knaresborough, just off the A59 and has one of the loveliest and largest beer gardens in the county.

It is famously named after the original Bay Horse, the Byerley Turk, the eldest of three stallions that make up all thoroughbreds today, which was buried in the grounds of next door Goldsborough Hall in 1706.

Pub manager Marius said: “We are thrilled to have Eric as our executive chef. He brings a wealth of experience from his fine dining background, which is reflected in the new seasonal menu and daily specials.'

The Inn, which also has five cosy refurbished bedrooms, serves traditional home-cooked dishes but always with a nod to seasonality, using the finest local ingredients and produce from Goldsborough Hall's own kitchen garden.

"I am so excited to be working at The Bay Horse Inn,” said says Eric, “I plan to incorporate as much local produce as I can to my dishes,”

Recent specials at the Bay Horse Inn include pan-fried scallops, venison steak and chocolate delice, as well as a new vegan menu.

The pub is cosy with a real fire, traditional oak beams, and is great for families and locals,” said Marius.

"It's got dog-friendly areas as well. Having an amazing chef will elevate our offering, while still being affordable.”

