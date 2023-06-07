New tea brand launched from a Harrogate kitchen that is now taking health world by storm

Thankfully Healthy is the brainchild of 26-year-old entrepreneur Dipti Arora who lives and works in Harrogate.

Having started by crafting her quality herbal teas from her kitchen, Dipit said it was thrilling to see the fruits of her tiny start-up business now on sale at renowned yoga studios such as Harewood Holistics and the Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing, as well as farm shops like Yolk Farm in Minskip and Crimple Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am incredibly excited about the success of Thankfully Healthy,” said Dipti, who originally hails from India.

Launched by Harrogate-based entrepreneur Dipti Arora, Thankfully Healthy, a pioneering Yorkshire-based homegrown ayurvedic herbal tea brand, is expanding fast.

"The support and love from my family and friends inspired me to turn my passion for health into a career, taking the teas from my kitchen to tea boxes on farm shop shelves.

"The brand is now being stocked in a range of tea rooms, farm shops and food festivals across Yorkshire and beyond and I am thrilled both the sales we are achieving and the feedback we are getting."

A certified therapist in ayurveda – an ancient system of holistic medicine – Diptis said the launch of Thankfully Healthy’s caffeine-free, vegan and handcrafted herbal teas followed her own personal frustration at the existing teas available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a consumer, I was frustrated with the tea blends I saw in supermarkets.

Thankfully Healthy teas: Promoting well-being in Harrogate.

"They were often infused with flavourings, bitterness, caffeine and were not plastic-free.

"And when I did come across a healthy tea brand, it was often too expensive to make a part of my regular routine.”

Made from authentic ingredients sourced from India, Thankfully Healthy teas come in unique flavours that are free from flavourings, nicotine and bitterness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No herbal tea brand was creating true flavours for health,” said Dipti.

"As a therapist, when I used to make the brews for myself, I would add seven to eight different herbs and spices to make the blend potent and effective for digestion or immunity.

"Achieving this as a tea business was difficult but I knew these blends could help people with their problems, so I persisted.”

To turn the idea of Thankfully Healthy into a successful reality has taken two years of dedication and hard work and has seen Dipti reach out to thousands of local and international tea packers and suppliers to source the most environmentally-friendly materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Dipti’s hard work and knowledge appears to be paying off.

"We're so excited to be popping up at renowned food festivals like the Great British Food Festivals, Harrogate Food Festivals, Real Food Markets and Little Bird Made Markets, where we can meet buyers who are passionate about supporting local, mindful businesses.

"We're proud to be part of a growing movement towards sustainable, mindful living, using completely plastic-free packaging locally sourced in the UK.

"But we believe that sustainability should not come at a high cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a small business based in Harrogate, we understand the love for hot drinks that Yorkshire has.

"Our brand is for anyone who enjoys a hot drink, whether it's to start their day, unwind after a long day, or simply enjoy a cosy moment.