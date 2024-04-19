Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leeds-based fast food restaurant is set to open its fourth store on Devonshire PIace in Harrogate.

It was due to open in February but has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances and will open at 5pm on Sunday, April 21.

There will be free pizza on offer to celebrate the opening.

Pizza Pizza, famous for its ‘matchday munchboxes’, will open in Harrogate this weekend – with free pizza on offer

They currently have three stores in Beeston, Kirkstall and Oakwood.

The popular takeaway is famous for their matchday munchboxes and have recently announced partnerships with Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos, offering tickets to matches through competitions.

The Leeds United Munchbox consists of a choice of any burger, loaded chips, Turkish donner, chicken strips and onion rings for £9.90.

The Leeds Rhinos Munchbox includes a Turkish kebab in pitta, loaded fries or curly fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, macaroni and cheese bites, chicken tikka and chilli cheese nuggets for £11.50.

From pizzas to calzones, to burgers and kebabs, there is something for everybody to enjoy at Pizza Pizza.

A spokesperson for Pizza Pizza said: “Visit Pizza Pizza and dive into a world of flavours, where every bite takes you on a delightful journey of taste.

“Whether you're grabbing a quick takeaway or ordering a delivery, our commitment to exceptional taste and speed will make Pizza Pizza your go-to fast food destination.”