New sweet shop to open its doors in Harrogate town centre – with plenty of freebies on offer

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Mar 2025, 10:11 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 10:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new sweet shop is set to open in Harrogate town centre this week.

Mr Bailey’s Candy Cave will open on Market Place on Friday, March 7.

The shop will be owned by Darren Bailey, who already has two successful stores in Halifax and Hipperholme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will be selling a huge selection of sweets, chocolate, American candy, popcorn, cold drinks and much more.

Mr Bailey’s Candy Cave will be opening on Market Place in Harrogate on Friday, March 7Mr Bailey’s Candy Cave will be opening on Market Place in Harrogate on Friday, March 7
Mr Bailey’s Candy Cave will be opening on Market Place in Harrogate on Friday, March 7

In a post on social media, it teased: “We are opening another store.

“With the successful opening of our stores in Hipperholme and Halifax, we now have another area we would love to serve.

“The town is a tourist destination and has a well know tearoom.”

For more information about Mr Bailey’s Candy Cave, click HERE

Related topics:HarrogateHalifaxAmerican

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice