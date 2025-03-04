New sweet shop to open its doors in Harrogate town centre – with plenty of freebies on offer
Mr Bailey’s Candy Cave will open on Market Place on Friday, March 7.
The shop will be owned by Darren Bailey, who already has two successful stores in Halifax and Hipperholme.
They will be selling a huge selection of sweets, chocolate, American candy, popcorn, cold drinks and much more.
In a post on social media, it teased: “We are opening another store.
“With the successful opening of our stores in Hipperholme and Halifax, we now have another area we would love to serve.
“The town is a tourist destination and has a well know tearoom.”
