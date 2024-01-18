New store with international reputation to open in Harrogate boosting the town's high street sector

A new high-end store is to open on Harrogate's most prestigious shopping street.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The internationally-renowned Rituals is to hold a preview night as it get set to open its doors at 34 James Street, just between Hoopers and Hotel Chocolat.

The new arrival, which fill the last empty unit on this street for retail in Harrogate, boasts an international reputation in home and body products which promote sustainable wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2000 in Amsterdam, the luxurious Dutch lifestyle company has 1,000 stores in 33 countries, including more than 60 stores in the UK.

Opening soon in James Street in Harrogate - Rituals' founder Raymond Cloosterman started his journey with a mission: to transform everyday routines into meaningful moments.(Picture contributed)

Founder Raymond Cloosterman started his journey with a mission: to transform everyday routines into meaningful moments.

Rituals summarises its own ethos thus: "Happiness can be found in the smallest of things.

"Transform your daily routines into meaningful moments with our luxurious bath, body and home products."