New store with international reputation to open in Harrogate boosting the town's high street sector

A new high-end store is to open on Harrogate's most prestigious shopping street.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:08 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 11:19 GMT
The internationally-renowned Rituals is to hold a preview night as it get set to open its doors at 34 James Street, just between Hoopers and Hotel Chocolat.

The new arrival, which fill the last empty unit on this street for retail in Harrogate, boasts an international reputation in home and body products which promote sustainable wellbeing.

Established in 2000 in Amsterdam, the luxurious Dutch lifestyle company has 1,000 stores in 33 countries, including more than 60 stores in the UK.

Opening soon in James Street in Harrogate - Rituals' founder Raymond Cloosterman started his journey with a mission: to transform everyday routines into meaningful moments.(Picture contributed)Opening soon in James Street in Harrogate - Rituals' founder Raymond Cloosterman started his journey with a mission: to transform everyday routines into meaningful moments.(Picture contributed)
Opening soon in James Street in Harrogate - Rituals' founder Raymond Cloosterman started his journey with a mission: to transform everyday routines into meaningful moments.(Picture contributed)

Founder Raymond Cloosterman started his journey with a mission: to transform everyday routines into meaningful moments.

Rituals summarises its own ethos thus: "Happiness can be found in the smallest of things.

"Transform your daily routines into meaningful moments with our luxurious bath, body and home products."

The preview night at Rituals will take place on January 31.

