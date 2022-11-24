New store opens at prime shopping street in town centre in positive sign for Harrogate

A new shop has opened its doors in Harrogate's premium street for retail.

Luxury fashion and lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas has been launched at 10-14 James Street in the spot vacated earlier in the year by Messums gallery.

The national chain renowned for fashion, jewellery, luxury homeware and, at this time of year, Christmas gifts, has stores in nearly 80 towns and cities including York, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cambridge and more.

The arrival of Oliver Bonas, on the opposite side of the road to Waterstones book shop, maintains the trend on Harrogate's high street for a 'revolving door' situation where the closure of one business is often followed by the opening of another.