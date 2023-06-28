New store is to open in Harrogate town centre offering a high quality brand
The new high-end shop called SELF will be located on Harrogate’s premium retail street James Street just along from the likes of Husk Beer Emporium and Mama Doreen’s cafe.
A relative newcomer, the Lincolnshire-based lifestyle brand specialises in wellbeing items relating to "self-care, empowerment, love and friendship” including candles, clothing, perfume and more.
Set up by founder Suzie Bateman as an online business in 2020 to sell curated gift boxed, such was its speedy success, SELF opened its first 'bricks and mortar' retail store in 2021.
The new Harrogate shop joins other SELF stores in Lincoln and Woodhall Spa.
Customers can look forward to products including Plum & Ashby, Joma Jewellery, and St.Eval when the Harrogate store opens on Saturday, July 8.
For more information, visit: www.self.uk.com