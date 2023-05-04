New sponsorship deal for Harrogate Cricket Club with top estate agents boosts youngsters

The award-winning Verity Frearson has agreed to sponsor the HCC Junior Boys section in a three-year deal to help the youngsters thrive.

As part of the agreement, the Verity Frearson logo will feature across the boys shirts and advertising banners will be in place at the St Georges Road Cricket Ground which boasts four new all-weather nets.

As a result, both equipment and training will be boosted for youngsters at the family-friendly cricket club.

Verity Frearson has announced its sponsorship of Harrogate Cricket Club Juniors - Pictured Matthew Stamford, Austin Smirthwaite, Henry Yallup, Steve Clark.

Verity Frearson director, Matthew Stamford, said: “As a business we’ve always been keen to support grass roots sports within our town, so when we heard that the Junior Boys section at HCC were looking for sponsorship we were happy to get involved.

"The whole ethos at HCC fits in really well with the Verity Frearson brand.

"Their inclusive attitude and family-friendly following is right up our street! This is a really exciting time to be involved with Harrogate Cricket Club and we’re looking forward to following the juniors fortunes over the next three years.”

Harrogate Cricket Club’s co-chair Steve Clark said: “We are really grateful for the support of Verity Frearson enabling the club to continue to support and grow a thriving Junior Boys section.

"Verity Frearson’s commitment to the Junior Boys Section means we can now purchase additional cricket equipment and further invest in the boys training.”