New speculative unit under construction at Ripon business park

Construction manager John Royle and Jenna Strover, head of commercial delivery at Potter Space, with (middle) Matthew Robinson of Unit 24 customer Recycled Asphalt Products (RAP). PHOTO: Adrian Ray Photography Ltd.

The building of Unit 53 is in response to increased demand for industrial units of this size, and has been brought forward following the early pre-let of Unit 24, completed in July and now occupied by Recycled Asphalt Products.

The new unit will follow a similar build strategy and specification to Unit 52, Potter Space’s first carbon-neutral building, which was recognised with an International Green Apple Award.

Jenna Strover, head of commercial delivery at Potter Space, will work with the company’s construction manager, John Royle, to oversee the build, which is due to be completed in spring 2022.

Ms Strover said: “These are exciting times for the company, as we continue to invest and expand to meet the growing regional demand for industrial premises. We have certainly been encouraged by the amount of interest shown in our previous speculative builds, all of which were let well before completion.”

Fox Lloyd Jones and Gent Visick have been appointed joint property agents.

Ms Strover added: “By having our own construction team, led by John, means we have been able to accelerate the build programme buoyed on by the high level of demand we are experiencing from a variety of different industries for modern, environmentally friendly industrial units, in strategic locations, and with excellent transport links.

“The appeal of our Ripon business park is demonstrated by the diversity of our customer on site including those operating in animal feeds, tile distribution, logistics, and engineering.