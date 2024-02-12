New shop to open in Harrogate in sign of the impressive vigour of town's retail sector

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The arrival at 5 James Street involves a prestigious name in the food and drink sector of international standing.

The imminent opening of Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate is part of a trend over the last year which has seen Cornish Bakery open at 40 James Street and Pret a Manger at 4-6 James Street.

Established in Brussels in 1857, the luxury chocolatier boasts stores in 50 countries but few in Britain save for London.

The imminent opening of Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate shop in Harrogate is part of a growing trend over the last year. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

It is likely to offer competition to Hotel Chocolat which opened at 36 James Street in 2021.

But not all recent new shop openings in James Street involve eating and drinking.