New shop to open in Harrogate in sign of the impressive vigour of town's retail sector
and live on Freeview channel 276
The arrival at 5 James Street involves a prestigious name in the food and drink sector of international standing.
The imminent opening of Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate is part of a trend over the last year which has seen Cornish Bakery open at 40 James Street and Pret a Manger at 4-6 James Street.
Established in Brussels in 1857, the luxury chocolatier boasts stores in 50 countries but few in Britain save for London.
It is likely to offer competition to Hotel Chocolat which opened at 36 James Street in 2021.
But not all recent new shop openings in James Street involve eating and drinking.
Other arrivals include natural homeware shop Piglet in Bed at 36a, lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas at 10-14 and interior furnishings brand Sophie Allport at 43.